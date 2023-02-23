– Advertisement –

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has taken the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) to task in the controversy over the origin of the Independence Baton Relay.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UWP noted that independence, attained in 1979, is an occasion to celebrate achievements, promote unity and restore pride as Saint Lucians progress as one people.

But the statement noted that since 1979, the mantra of the Saint Lucia Labour Party had been anything but unity.

“Instead, theirs has been a platform of divisiveness, destruction and deceit,” it noted.

And the UWP declared that this year is no different.

“As we celebrate our 44th independence anniversary, the United Workers Party is baffled that the SLP would seek to divide our young people and dishonor them, by laying claim to an activity that the young people worked very hard at conceptualizing, as part of the 40th independence anniversary back in 2019,” the opposition party said.

According to the UWP, the independence Baton Relay making the rounds from community to community is being claimed by the SLP’s Richard Frederick and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government as his initiative.

“That is simply not true!” The UWP asserted.

The party recalled that in 2019, the National Youth Council (NYC) , through its then President, Jeshrun Andrew, was invited to be part of the planning committee for independence under the chairmanship of Jeanine Giraudy-Mcintyre.

The UWP said one of the first major activities planned by the NYC that year was the baton relay, which the council dubbed “Strides of Unity”.

“The concept, as the NYC explained, was to kick off a unity baton relay from the Governor General’s residence and have it traverse every community using runners, walkers, cyclists, skateboarders and featuring notable personalities and community leaders in each community.

“The idea was to restore pride in each community and to unify our beautiful Saint Lucia. At each point, our youth were rightfully central to this independence event,” the UWP said.

The UWP said the ‘false claim’ by Richard Frederick, and his office has understandably angered the NYC and the young people of Saint Lucia.

“This wound has now been made worse now that Youth and Sports Minister Kenson Casimir has thrown his support behind his cabinet colleague’s dishonest and hostile behavior towards the National Youth Council,” the opposition party declared.

As a result, the UWP called on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to distance himself from what the party described as ‘this falsehood,’ apologise to the NYC and give Saint Lucia’s young people the honour and respect they deserve, not mere lip service.

