The deadline for the validity of the old National Identification Card is extended until Friday, June 30. Until such time, persons may continue to use their old ID card to access services.

The Electoral and Boundaries Commission advises that until June 30, there is no charge for the first issue of the Trident ID card and encourages all those who have not registered for the ID card to visit the Warrens, St Michael office, Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am and 4 pm, to be registered.