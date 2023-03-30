Next week, the Vauxhall Primary School will be named after the first black woman to be elected to United States Congress, Shirley Chisholm.

The school, which officially opened on July 8, 1976, will be renamed the Shirley Chisholm Primary School during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 4, at Vauxhall, Christ Church.

Shirley Chisholm was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Barbadian parents. When she was three years old, Chisholm was sent to live with her grandmother on a farm in Barbados, and received much of her primary education in the Barbadian school system. In 1968, she became the first black woman elected to the United States Congress and represented New York’s 12th congressional district for seven terms from 1969 to 1983.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley; Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney and Parliamentary Representative, Adrian Forde.

Other dignitaries expected to be in attendance include United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda Taglialatela and the Senior Advisor to the Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Chad Blackman.

There will be the unveiling of a mural, a bust and signage, as well.