St. John’s Development Corporation announces the Christmas Vending 2022 which will run from December 10, 2022 to January 7, 2023.

Applications are now available at the Head Office at Vendors Mall Thames Street and at the Craft Market at the Public Market Complex.

An application fee of EC$10.00 is required and forms can be obtained between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Fridays.

The fees for the types of items to be sold are listed on the application forms and the Corporation advises that there is limited space available.

Vending will be allowed on-street and also in enclosed areas.

The off-street locations are Judgement Square, PDO Building (Flea Market area aka Ben Dung) and the area outside of the King George V Grounds on Valley Road.

The on -street locations are Market Street in the vicinity of the FisheriesBuilding, outside the Hero’s Park, Upper Redeliffe Street, LowerRedcliffe Street downstairs thePigottMal, St. Mary’s Street, Upper Nevis Street in the vicinity of Judgement Square, Upper Church Street, and Corn Alley.

Market Street outside Judgement Square, Market Street outside the Museum for Christmas week only 19th- 2 4 December 2022.

Vendors are advised that the all COVID 19 protocols established are to be adhered to and the Corporation will be vigilant in the administration of the vending during the period.

There are also rules and regulations which are specific to the vending operation and the Corporation will be diligent in policing these rules.

For more information contact: / Mrs. Carolyn Thomas-Parker, City Manager Tel: (268) 481-7515

