Vendors of the Uptown Market have been commended for cooperating with the Kingstown Town Board and for adhering to the rules set for vending in the market.

The commendation comes from Warden of the Kingstown Town Board, Clayton Burgin, who was providing NBC News with an update on the use of the markets.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/VENDORS-COMMENDED.mp3

The Kingstown Town Board Warden said that the aim was to ensure that vendors ply their trade in a clean and sanitary environment.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/SANITARY.mp3

The Kingstown Vegetable Markets were officially opened in November last year.