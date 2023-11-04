​

It’s been 10 years since Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez died.

In the years that followed, the country, home to the world’s largest oil reserves, suffered economic collapse, political chaos and a mass exodus.

As Venezuelans face poverty and struggle to survive, more than 7 million have left the country in search of protection and a better life, according to the United Nations.

Have foreign powers played a role in the country’s stalemate? And is there still a way out of Venezuela’s impasse?

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil talks to Al Jazeera.