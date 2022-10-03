News

Sixto Rafael Marcano Carrion, charged with trafficking in children, causing a child to become a prostitute, transporting a person for prostitution and being a gang leader in the South Western Division last Friday. – Photo Courtesy TTPS

A Venezuelan man has been charged for a series of human trafficking related offices after he was arrested by police in Santa Flora last Friday.

A police media release on Monday reported that Sixto Rafael Marcano Carrion was one of four Venzuelans intercepted by police in the South Western Division.

Carrion was handed over to the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF) and was charged with trafficking in children, causing a child to become a prostitute, transporting a person for prostitution and being a gang leader.

He was expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday.

Two men and two women who were with him at the time were detained, as they were found with a gun.

In the media release acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said he was pleased with the arrest, as it reflected the work of the police in tackling crime at and disrupting criminal networks.

“I am pleased that we have made another solid breakthrough, as these heartless criminals can never feel that they have a free pass to operate in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The TTPS will continue to vigorously pursue and arrest those involved in trafficking in children, child prostitution and other heinous crimes that feed on the suffering of the innocent and vulnerable.”

Carrion was charged by Cpl Antoine and WPC Edwards.