Arima General Hospital – File Photo by Roger jacob

Two Venezuelan men are being treated for stab wounds after a fight in Arima on Sunday night.

Police said one of the men, aged 27, was liming with a friend at Harry’s Bar, Hollis Avenue, Arima, at around 11 pm when they got into an argument with another group of Venezuelans.

During the fight he and a 40-year-old Venezuelan man were stabbed.

Both men were taken to the Arima Health Facility and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where they remained in critical condition up to Monday afternoon.

Police said they tried to interview both men but were unable to get any responses owing to their condition.

Police from the Arima CID are continuing enquiries.