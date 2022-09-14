Fletcher leads Patriots to comfortable victory over Jamaica Tallawahs
Nineteen-year-old Bijarn Dennis of Trinityville, St Thomas was charged with wounding with intent and housebreaking following an incident at Mount Lebanas district in the parish on Tuesday, September 6.
Reports from the Trinityville police are that about 2:00 p.m., the now complainant locked his dwelling and left, and upon his return, he observed that his front door was opened.
He went to investigate and reportedly saw Dennis inside the house.
An argument ensued, during which Dennis allegedly used a machete to inflict several wounds to the now complainant’s body.
Dennis was later charged after being handed over to the police by residents.
His court date is being arranged.
