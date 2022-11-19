Slutty Vegan CEO talks new cookbook, plans to go global
LAST CALL: PM issues strong warning in final hours of gun amnesty
JAAA nominated for World Athletics Member Federations Award
West Indies draw warmup match to open 2-test Australian tour
Cabinet maker fatally stabbed during workshop argument in Trelawny
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador
NBA: Davis leads Lakers past Pistons 128-121 for 2nd straight win
What’s Up? Renee 6:30 manifests dream collabs, talks new music
KFC Jamaica signs Khadija Shaw as brand ambassador
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The two people killed in the two-vehicle crash along the Laughlands main road in St Ann on Friday have been identified.
The deceased are Walwayne Smith and Prince Waugh. Both victims were fishermen.
A total of 18 other people were also injured.
Reports are that at about 8:30 am, a Toyota Wish and a van carrying security officers collided on the busy thoroughfare.
Police were called to the scene and the injured were taken to hospital where Smith and Waugh both occupants of the Toyota Wish succumbed.
More From
KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.
“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an
A trip during his lunch break to collect a gift — since Wednesday was his birthday — ended in 22-year-old Tyrese Bailey saving a woman’s life at Kingston waterfront.
He told Loop New
Haile Selassie were leading St Catherine 2-0 in the other quarterfinal fixture when bad light stopped play
Check out this weekly feature for practical tips and advice on living in, working in, studying and visiting the USA.
Permanent residents often fear becoming citizens because they think the US d
The African Giant is heading back to the Caribbean in December
Tanniece Coote passionately balances her corporate job at JMMB Group while managing her cosmetics business, The Girl in You.
She’s managed to fulfil both her professional responsibilities for