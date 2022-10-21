Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
VIDEO: Second policeman killed in less than a week

Retired US army officer charged with love triangle murder in Buff Bay

Manning Cup: Excelsior seal top spot in Group F, Charlie take Group C

Aston Villa sack Gerrard after Fulham defeat

Close relatives of Clarendon mass murder victims speak on sentence

UPDATE: 3 held re ‘on camera’ murder of Chinese businessman in Hanover

Scotia appoints new CFO and senior legal counsel

Gerrard under more pressure after Villa lose 3-0 at Fulham

Reggae Boy Andre Blake earns third MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award

Campaign targeting 16,000 students as it tackles violence in schools

Latest cop killed in shootout in Trench Town, alleged gunman shot dead in incident

Loop News

25 minutes ago

Members of the security forces have cordoned off a section of Third Street in Trench Town, St Andrew, where a policeman and an alleged gunman were killed in a shootout on Thursday night.

Less than a week after a policeman was killed at a wake in Frog City in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew, another cop has been killed, this time on Third Street in Trench Town in the parish.

The policeman, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot dead in an alleged shootout sometime after 11pm on Thursday.

He was a police corporal assigned to the Kingston West Police Division.

Loop News has learnt that another man, alleged to be a gunman, was also killed in the incident and an illegal firearm seized.

Police officers and soldiers are now at the crime scene in Trench Town.

On Saturday, Constable Brian Martin of the St Andrew Central Police Division died after being shot at the wake on Maxfield Avenue.

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Second policeman killed in less than a week

Jamaica News

Retired US army officer charged with love triangle murder in Buff Bay

Sport

Manning Cup: Excelsior seal top spot in Group F, Charlie take Group C

Jamaica News

Man goes to purchase item, gunned down

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force are maintaining a strong presence in Denham Town, St Andrew Wednesday, following the murder of a man in the area.

The deceased, w

Sport

Sunshine Girls dominate Antigua at Netball World Cup Qualifiers

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls continued to dominate the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston by whipping Antigua 80-23 on day four of the tournament on Wed

Sport

Reggae Boy Andre Blake earns third MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award

Reggae Boy Andre Blake was named Major League Soccer ‘s Goalkeeper of the Year and his Philadelphia Union teammate Jakob Glesnes was named Defender of the Year.

Blake earned the season-ending

Jamaica News

Jamaican woman gets 42-year sentence for killing girlfriend in Bahamas

A Jamaican woman is expected to appeal her conviction and 42-year prison sentence for murdering her girlfriend during a dispute in The Bahamas last year.

The sentence was handed down on Nadisha Be

Sport

Shelly, Jackson want their national awards to inspire young girls

Two of Jamaica’s top sportswomen – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were on Monday conferred with national honours during the annual National Awards Ceremony held on the lawns of King’s H

Jamaica News

Another basic school break-in Clarendon, suspect held and beaten

Second strike by criminals on educational institution in the parish over the last five days

