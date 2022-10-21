VIDEO: Second policeman killed in less than a week
25 minutes ago
Members of the security forces have cordoned off a section of Third Street in Trench Town, St Andrew, where a policeman and an alleged gunman were killed in a shootout on Thursday night.
Less than a week after a policeman was killed at a wake in Frog City in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew, another cop has been killed, this time on Third Street in Trench Town in the parish.
The policeman, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot dead in an alleged shootout sometime after 11pm on Thursday.
He was a police corporal assigned to the Kingston West Police Division.
Loop News has learnt that another man, alleged to be a gunman, was also killed in the incident and an illegal firearm seized.
Police officers and soldiers are now at the crime scene in Trench Town.
On Saturday, Constable Brian Martin of the St Andrew Central Police Division died after being shot at the wake on Maxfield Avenue.
