Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on September 18, 2019. Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. (Photo: AP)
Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.
In an emotional video message posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.
“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.
Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been cancelled.
“I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said.
