The Cabinet of the Cayman Islands Government recently put into force certain provisions of the Legal Services Act.
In Part 1 of the explainer, Loop explained the structure of the Cayman Islands Legal Services Council, concerns arising and how issues could be resolved.
In the below video, which is part 2 of 2 of the explainer, Loop discusses possible regulations that could be passed in 2022 in relation to requirements for scholarship programmes for Caymanians, their chances of obtaining training contracts upon completion of university, opportunities to become associates after being called to the bar in the Cayman Islands and what Cayman law firms might consider in terms of suitable ratios of Caymanian equity partners and Caymanian associates in law firms.
