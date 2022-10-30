Vigil underway for cop slain in Trench Town
Slain cop remembered…
The vigil for police corporal, Oliver Mullings, who was shot and killed by gunmen in Trench Town is now underway.
Dozens of residents, colleagues, and other well-wishers have gathered to pay their respects to the slain crimefighter.
The nine-night is being held at the Denham Town Police station.
The gathering was held in good spirits for a well-loved cop who Trench Town residents dubbed ‘good police’.
On Thursday, October 21, at about 10:45 p.m, the corporal was among a team of officers who responded to a call from residents in the Trench Town area when they were attacked by gunmen, a Jamaica Constabulary Force statement said.
One of the gunmen was reportedly killed in the incident. The Police High Command condemned the killings. At the time, Mullings was the second cop killed in less than a week.
