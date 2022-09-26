Here’s the weather report for today, Monday, September 26, 2022.

Barbados Meteorological Services Weather Discussion

The combination of a favorable upper-level pattern associated with a TUTT/ Low anchored across the region and the ITCZ will generate cloudy skies, scattered showers, and rain with isolated thunderstorms across Barbados and the Windward islands. While low-level convergence across the Leewards will generate isolated light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32-31/23

Weather Forecast

Morning

Synopsis: The Inter-tropical convergence zone is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered heavy to violent showers, rain and widespread thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to heavy showers, rain and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.