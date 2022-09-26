Violent and heavy showers expected
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Hurricane advisory updated in Cayman Islands
9th in the World! Barbadian female archer wins big in Santo Domingo
Deaf Empowerment Programme making it easier for deaf, Hoh people
BCC academic performances drop, mental health pressures to blame
UK cuts taxes, boosts spending, accelerating pound’s slide
BWA receives US$350, 000 grant from USAID
Ross University welcomes new medical students
Here’s the weather report for today, Monday, September 26, 2022.
Barbados Meteorological Services Weather Discussion
The combination of a favorable upper-level pattern associated with a TUTT/ Low anchored across the region and the ITCZ will generate cloudy skies, scattered showers, and rain with isolated thunderstorms across Barbados and the Windward islands. While low-level convergence across the Leewards will generate isolated light to moderate showers.
Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 32-31/23
Weather Forecast
Morning
Synopsis: The Inter-tropical convergence zone is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered heavy to violent showers, rain and widespread thunderstorms.
Tonight
Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional brief scattered light to heavy showers, rain and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.
