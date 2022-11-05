England reach T20 World Cup semifinals, Australia eliminated
A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern Division. The curfew began at 8:00 p.m., on Friday, November 04, and will continue until 8:00 pm, on Sunday, November 06.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
SOUTH: Along St. Patrick Road from Oliver Road to Wareika Road. EAST: Along Wareika Road from St. Patrick Road running along an imaginary line forty meters north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track.
WEST: Along Oliver Road from St. Patrick Road extending along an imaginary line forty meters north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track.
NORTH: Along an imaginary line running forty meters north, parallel to the Pleasant Heights dirt track.
Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.
