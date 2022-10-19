The Police are probing a spate of burglaries across the island, one of which involves a person on holiday.

Reports are that a United Kingdom man, a guest staying at Halcyon Heights, had his Samsung Galaxy cell phone stolen after someone broke into the house.

The visitor reportedly was awakened by a sound and then saw a figure – who was about 5’7” in height, slimly built, and dressed in dark clothing – in his bedroom.

When the man called out, the person quickly exited the room and ran in an easterly direction.

Upon checks of his bedroom and that of his children, the man observed that several bags had been moved from their original position, searched through, and left on the patio.

The Police have concluded that the unknown intruder used a sharp implement to cut through a screen, then reached through an external burglar bar and unlocked a cylindrical lock for a wooden door.

Reportedly the doors to the bedrooms were closed but not locked.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 4 a.m. on October 16.

