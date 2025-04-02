News Americas, New York, NY, April 1, 2025: Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is giving thanks and taking stock of a transformative chapter in his life with the release of his powerful new video, “God Is The Greatest” – a standout track from his latest album Viking (Vybz Is King): 10th Year Anniversary.

The introspective video, directed by AKA.RUPPI, captures key moments in the Jamaican star’s remarkable comeback journey – from the long-awaited regaining of his freedom to a triumphant return to the national stage at Jamaica’s National Stadium. The visual, set to the uplifting track produced by TJ Records and Adidjahiem Records, features heartfelt scenes from his visit to Miami and includes cameos by DJ Khaled and Bounty Killer—two longtime supporters of the dancehall legend.

“God Is The Greatest” is one of seven new tracks added to the 10th anniversary edition of Kartel’s 2015 Viking album. The updated LP dropped on January 31, 2025, and also includes fan favorites like “Unstoppable,” “Gon Get Better” (famously sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony), “Dancehall,” and “Enchanting.” Other new tracks include “Porn Flick” featuring Ishawna, “Amout,” “Dreams Are Made Of,” “Polite,” “It A Tape,” and “Str8 Vybz,” named after Kartel’s new rum brand.

Vybz Kartel’s latest project arrives ahead of another historic moment – his return to the U.S. stage for the first time in over two decades. The World Boss will headline two sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 11 and 12, presented by Reggae Fest. The performances mark a new era in his career and a full-circle moment for fans across the diaspora who have followed his journey since the early 2000s.

The first quarter of 2025 has seen Kartel reemerge on the global stage with unstoppable energy. Following the reinstatement of his U.S. and U.K. visas, he made a high-profile appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he earned his first nomination for Best New Reggae Album. He also received the prestigious Impact Award at the MOBO Awards, where he delivered a moving performance.

Following his Brooklyn shows, Vybz Kartel will head to Europe for a summer tour, with scheduled appearances at Germany’s SummerJam Festival and London’s Wireless Festival—further cementing his legacy as one of the most influential voices in dancehall.

As his new single declares, Kartel’s return is nothing short of divine. And with his music, message, and movement once again resonating on the world stage, it’s clear the “World Boss” is back – and more focused than ever.

