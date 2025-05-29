News Americas, New York, NY, May 29, 2025: Jamaican dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is set to make a triumphant return to Trinidad after 15 years, having received official clearance to headline the One Caribbean Unity Music Festival this Saturday, May 31, at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. This performance marks a significant milestone in his career, following his release from prison in 2024.

Kartel and Spice performing in Brooklyn, NY.

Kartel, born Adidja Azim Palmer, has been granted a special seven-day permit under Section 10(1) of Trinidad and Tobago’s Immigration Act 22/2025. The permit, labeled Form 17, exempts him from visa and work permit requirements but comes with specific conditions. These include restrictions on public engagements and content, such as prohibitions on participating in crime awareness events and performing songs like “Good Like Jesus” that may be deemed offensive. Additionally, he is required to post a security bond, the amount of which has not been disclosed.

Despite these limitations, anticipation for Kartel’s performance is high. Jonathan Gomez, Digital Marketing Lead for the festival, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The Worl’ Boss has now been officially cleared to arrive and perform in Trinidad, so all roads lead to the Queen’s Park Savannah this Saturday night, where Vybz Kartel will deliver an electrifying performance, alongside some of the nation and the region’s top acts.”

This event is part of Kartel’s broader “Worl’ Boss Tour,” which includes stops in Guyana, the United States, Europe, and Jamaica. The tour follows his release from prison after his 2011 murder conviction was overturned due to juror misconduct. His return to the stage is seen as a significant moment for fans and the dancehall community alike.