Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is engaged. His fianc?e, Sidem Ozturk spoke about their relationship in an interview with journalist Lisa Evers on Fox 5 New York on Tuesday night.

“We were just calling each other hubby and wifey, and he was like, ‘Calling you wifey or you calling me hubby is not serious enough’; so he was like, ‘You are my fianc?e, we’re gonna get married’,” a gushing Ozturk, who previously worked as a social worker in London, UK, said.

Adding that the proposal happened during an authorised visit at the prison where Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, is currently serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Ozturk, who said she studied psychology, began corresponding with Vybz Kartel in 2015. Four years later, she packed her bags and moved to Kingston to be closer to the man with whom she had fallen in love.

She is now also the muse for his latest project, the ‘True Religion’ EP, which is to be released on September 30.

“He’s smart. I love his heart; he’s got an amazing heart. He’s so giving; he’s so loving. I like to call him my angel. He’s an angel in my life, and I can’t deny the way he makes me feel and how happy he makes me feel. So, to actually be here, in Jamaica, engaged to Addi is a dream come true. I still haven’t processed it properly in my head,” she said.

She said there’s no engagement ring as she did not want one. Instead, she’s hoping that the two will be able to tattoo their names on their ring fingers one day.

Vybz Kartel and his long-time common-law wife, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson reportedly ended their relationship in 2018. The couple has three children, two of whom are following in Vybz Kartel’s footsteps and pursuing music careers.

In September 2020, Vybz Kartel and his co-accused were granted conditional leave to go to the UK Privy Council to challenge their murder conviction. They are aiming to have his conviction overturned, and if that happens, Ozturk can have her very own fairytale.

“Love just wins; his love is so strong. It takes over everything, and to know Addi is to love Addi,” she said.

