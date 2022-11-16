File photo/Lincoln Holder
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said emergency repair work at Picton No 2 Booster Station, Picton Road Laventille, are expected to be completed on Wednesday.
A WASA media release on Wednesday said a defective pump led to a disruption in supply to some of its customers.
Areas affected include:
Upper Belmont and environs, Mendez Drive, Layan Hill
Areas served by the Gonzales Booster Station
Beverly Hills and environs (areas served by Laventille Reservoir)
St Paul Street and environs
Hermitage Road and environs
Lower Laventille Road and environs (areas served by Picton 1 Reservoir)
Bowen Trace
Upper St Barb’s Road
Upper Chinatown
Upper St Francois Valley Road
Upper Laventille
Soogrim Trace
Fatima Trace
Block 22