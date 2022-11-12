News

File photo: Water and Sewage Authrity (WASA) Trincity Regional Centre, Trincity. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Friday evening announced that the supply of water has been restored in several areas which experienced disruptions because of high turbidity from flooding at water-treatment plants.

In a media release on Friday, WASA said there will be stoppages to remove debris but production was back at optimum.

“All facilities in Trinidad and Tobago are back in operation. However, some facilities require intermittent stoppage to clear debris and silt that continue to travel down the watercourses and clog the pump intakes.

“Caroni is back to full production at 75mgd (million gallons per day). The North Oropouche facility is experiencing reduced production, due to a mechanical issue with one of the raw-water pumps. Repairs are underway and should be corrected by Saturday evening. The authority is committed to restoring full service to all affected, and thanks customers for their patience and understanding.”

On Thursday, WASA announced that production dropped owing to rising turbulent river levels which affected 11 water treatment plants. The authority said two leaks also identified in east Trinidad on the North Oropouche 42-inch transmission main were repaired.

“The authority immediately mobilised to have these leaks repaired, and faced challenges of both terrain, and the logistics of accessing team members who were marooned at their homes due to floodwaters.”

Repairs were completed at Daniel Trace at 9 pm on Thursday, and temporary repairs were completed at Pine Settlement at 3 am on Friday.

“The authority is working to remove the pipe from the river channel, which has eroded exposing the

mains, and instead have it suspended over the river as the permanent solution. In the interim, to

restore supply to affected customers, a temporary solution was used. The permanent solution should

be completed within two weeks.”

Disruptions were also recorded in areas on the North Coast served by Tyrico and Blanchisseuse water-treatment plants.

WASA said pipe-borne water was provided for those affected by the downed plants, with priority given to hospitals, schools, critical institutions and senior-citizens homes.