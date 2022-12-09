Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The Ministry of Youth Development & Sports ended its schools sports programme, and is now getting set to host its Alternative Sports season.

The new focus turns to non-traditional sports for youth interested in activities outside formal sports organizations.

SOURCE: Ministry of Youth Development & Sports

