The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
WATCH: Alternative Sports Season Coming To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News
– Advertisement –
The Ministry of Youth Development & Sports ended its schools sports programme, and is now getting set to host its Alternative Sports season.
The new focus turns to non-traditional sports for youth interested in activities outside formal sports organizations.
More in this report:
– Advertisement –
SOURCE: Ministry of Youth Development & Sports
– Advertisement –
%d bloggers like this: