Heavy flooding in the north of St Lucia has left persons with significant losses.

According to St Lucia Met Services, an upper-level trough affected the northern part of the island leading to the destructive flooding.

Loop News spoke with Acting Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Maria Medard who said, “About 2 pm we received some reports of heavy rain and then a little later on we received some more calls concerning persons who were trapped in their homes in the Assou Canal area. We have gotten the SSU and fire to assist with the evacuation of those persons.”

She noted that the District Disaster Committee and the National Transport Committee were on standby to assist in any way that they could.

“We have received reports as far as Beausejour of heavy, heavy flooding. There have been vehicles that have gone down with the raging waters. There’s a gentleman whose home in Monchy went down with him but thank God, he has been able to survive but he has nothing, we are trying to see how best we can help him,” she continued.

Medard also said that a piece of the new Monchy bridge had gone down as well.

Loop News spoke with Dr Haden Alcindor, a resident of Grand Riviere, who described his frightening ordeal.

“I can’t even explain what happened, it happened so fast. I was just told the river was going over the bank and when I looked, I realized the water was coming in the yard already.”

He explained they tried to prevent the water from coming in but to no avail.

“We moved to higher ground, the children went on top of the closets and I went on top of the toilet bowl.”

The man says he lost almost everything, “My vehicles… everything got wet inside, books, computer, refrigerator, freezer… I had five dogs, I think I only have two alive, three died.”

Reports were that flood waters were high enough to submerge refrigerators.

In the wake of the flooding, cleanup proved difficult in some areas due to water outages.