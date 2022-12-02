Jamaica would have “collapsed” if the People’s National Party (PNP) was in power during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared.

Holness made the remark as he sought to fend off criticisms from those “weaponising” garbage collection, and disclosed that the Government had to prioritise the health sector during the deadly pandemic.

“If this pandemic had hit any other Government, the prospect of collapse of the Government would be real,” Holness told the audience at Wednesday’s handing over of 50 new garbage trucks to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

“… And I go as far as to make another statement. If this pandemic had hit a PNP Government, the country would have certainly collapsed,” he declared further.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader has been defending his Administration’s stewardship in all areas of governance, including crime, over the past few days, raising the political atmosphere in the country ahead of Local Government Elections which are due by February 2023.

It was no different on Wednesday morning, as Holness took issue with those who, he said, were “weaponising” issues such as garbage collection.

For weeks there has been widespread outrage by many residents and the Opposition PNP over inadequate of lack of garbage collection in several communities across the country.

Holness said the Government had to “cut” the plan to purchase 100 garbage trucks, due to the allocation of resources to other sectors, among them being health.

“The Government also lost $75 billion in revenues,” he indicated.

However, Holness said his Government took “the right decisions, carried us through the pandemic safely, and we are not having what is normally called a U-shape recovery.”

As a result, the Government was able to the purchase and subsequently hand over the 50 garbage trucks, he stated.

“We are now experiencing a V-shape recovery; what I like to call a tick recovery, because the recovery is going back to better than where the fall-off took place,” Holness indicated.

This, stated Holness, has been because of “not only good governance, but good government”.