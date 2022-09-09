Period of mourning in Jamaica to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II
Jamaicans on the streets of the Corporate Area on Thursday afternoon shared varying emotions relative to news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth 11 who, as the British Monarch, was Head of State of more than 10 countries in the Caribbean region, including Jamaica.
From indifference to fondness and appreciation of the queen and Britain’s roles in helping to build the Jamaican fiber, numerous perspectives came in a Loop News vox pop on the development.
As was to be expected, the question of Jamaica retaining or breaking away from the British Monarchy did come up for mention, as did colonialism and the dark shadows of slavery.
But most interestingly, the perspectives were diverse and all respectful of the life and impact of the now departed monarch.
