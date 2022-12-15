Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told members of the Jamaican diaspora that “good things” are happening in Jamaica, pointing to the island’s record low unemployment rate and debt management.

In fact, Holness said the best news is that the economy is projected to grow by five per cent, arguing that it is “the poster child for good fiscal management of our finances”.

Such economic stability has facilitated the country’s infrastructural development, he told last week’s Jamaica Connect virtual town hall that was hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks.

Holness highlighted the current road project in St Thomas under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) as one example, though admitting that the works being embarked upon are inconveniencing many residents.

“What we are doing is transforming St Thomas. This is going to open up the forgotten parish,” he told diaspora members.

Meanwhile, Holness, who was in Washington DC, United States to discuss issues on crime and security, shared with members of the diaspora that the Government is also making significant strides on the crime front.

He defended the Government’s use of the states of emergency (SOEs), noting that it is being used during the Christmas season to target criminals and protect the rights of law-abiding citizens in Jamaica.

From his meeting with US law enforcement officials, the prime minister is hoping that Jamaican criminals based in the United States will soon be apprehended.