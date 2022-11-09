– Advertisement –

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has appealed for donations to assist Saint Lucia flood victims, many of whom lost everything after Sunday’s heavy rainfall and flash floods.

The Chairman of the National Supplies Committee, Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Hyacinth, appealed on NEMO’s behalf in a statement on Wednesday.

Hyacinth urged citizens to be vigilant as the hurricane season is still not over.

His complete statement appears below:

