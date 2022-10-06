The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO] continues to empower local communities with the faculties needed to mount an efficient response to natural and manmade hazards.
With funding from the Organization of American States, NEMO conducted a five-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training programme for tourism industry stakeholders and community leaders based on the island’s west coast.
More from Rehani Isidore.
SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister
