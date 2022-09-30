– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has urged parents and educators to be vigilant amid an increase in cases of Hand, Foot & Mouth disease.

In a statement on Thursday, Medical Surveillance Officer – Dr. Dana Gomez, disclosed that over the past two months, Saint Lucia recorded increased infections.

And Gomez indicated that according to the data, the trend occurred throughout August with increases in September.

Her complete statement appears below:

