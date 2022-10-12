– Advertisement –

Approximately 15, 000 hardworking Saint Lucians will benefit from another timely fiscal intervention orchestrated and implemented by the Pierre Administration.

Effective January 1, 2023, Saint Lucians earning up to XCD $25, 000 annually will be exempt from paying income tax.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre introduced the welcomed tax reforms in Saint Lucia’s Lower House of Parliament on October 11.

Rehani Isidore reports:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

