– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for the Castries East constituency, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, faithfully continues to pursue development opportunities and initiatives for the benefit of his constituents and the institutions situated in his constituency.

With the help of Hon. Pierre, two Castries East primary schools are both one step closer to establishing fully functioning smart-classrooms.

On September 6, the Prime Minister personally delivered the state of the art, digital equipment to the students and principals of the Bishop Charles Gachet Primary School and the Bocage Combined School.

More from Rehani Isidore:

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –