– Advertisement –

Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Justice and National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre will lead the CARICOM’s principal Organ responsible for developing and coordinating regional security policies – the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE).

More in this report from Rehani Isidore:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister. Headline photo: (L to R) Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre & Dr. Horace Chang.

– Advertisement –