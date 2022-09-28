– Advertisement –

During a New York city town hall event on September 24, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre shared the recommendations from both the Ministry of Economic Development and an independent committee on the most prudent options to proceed with the St. Jude Hospital construction project.

Two reviews from separate entities have arrived at similar conclusions.

Resuming construction on the original construction (Phase I) site remains the best option for the patients, hospital workers and Saint Lucia.

More from Rehani Isidore.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister/ SLT

