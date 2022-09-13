Home Caribbean St. Lucia WATCH: Saint Lucia Observes Period Of Bereavement For The Queen – St.... WATCH: Saint Lucia Observes Period Of Bereavement For The Queen – St. Lucia Times News By - September 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News – Advertisement – Saint Lucia is observing a period of bereavement following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Herma Demacque reports. SOURCE: Government Information Service – Advertisement – TRENDING Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Prospere Lauds Predecessor On Opening Of New Babonneau Agro-Processing Plant – St. Lucia Times News Pierre: Not The Time To Discuss Leaving The Commonwealth – St. Lucia Times News Saint Lucian Worker Speaks Of Ill-Treatment On Canadian Farm – St. Lucia Times News