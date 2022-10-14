– Advertisement –

The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) has partnered with several public agencies and private sector organizations to host this year’s Productivity Awareness Week from October 17th to 21st 2022.

Hon. Emma Hippolyte, Minister for Commerce is expected to Declare the Week of activities opened on Monday, October 17th.

More in this report from Glen Simon

SOURCE: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council

