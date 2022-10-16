Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

An amendment to a section of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act was tabled before the House of Parliament this week.

The amendment seeks to raise the age for a compulsory driving examination for Senior Citizens from age 70 to 75.

We get the details in this report from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal.

Macys.com

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal.

– Advertisement –

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR