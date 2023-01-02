You may know about caramel popcorn, but what about coconut caramel popcorn?

“Only at Santi’s Popcorn brand we do that!”

Santia Jones is making big waves of flavour across Barbados since starting her business serving at night cricket in her community and rallies around the island.

Chatting with Loop News after being a hit at numerous Christmas Pop-Up shops including Kloth Pop-Up Expo at the LESC and She Markets at Hilton (Barbados), Santia, better known as Santi said that her business is God-led. She said the reviews from people told her that she could grow beyond her neighbourhood but this is also “where God lead me.”

Santi always reminds people even on her social media of Psalms 46:5 – God is within her, she will not fall.

Offering an experience, Santi serves a gourmet menu of tastes and she is still cooking up more. There is now Red Hot Cinnamon. “It sounds spicy but it’s actually a sweet popcorn just like how the blue raspberry or the coconut caramel come over.”

With raving reviews and great encouraging feedback from locals who patronise her business to visitors giving her popcorn two thumbs up, Santi says it makes her “feel good”. But as she contemplates requests for her brand to grow and expand beyond Barbados’ shores, she said that she has to find a way to package it all, because it is about more than the popcorn and making a dollar for her. Santi loves what she does and loves connecting with the people.

Besides the pop-ups she also caters for events and on weekends she can usually be found at the Dome Mall in Warrens.

Looking back on all she achieved last year, a proud and humble Santia, who has challenged and pushed herself outside of her boundaries, thanks to friends like the owner of Froots, with a smile, all she could say is 2022, “What a year it was!”

Instagram: @santispopcorn