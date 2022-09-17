The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
The Soufriere Primary School has embarked on an initiative to get more parents, community, and corporate support in the development of its students.
This is in fulfilment of a mandate of the Educational Quality Improvement Project, better known as EQuIP. It is a project of the Ministry of Education, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.
We have details in this report:
SOURCE: Educational Quality Improvement Project
