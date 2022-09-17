– Advertisement –

The Soufriere Primary School has embarked on an initiative to get more parents, community, and corporate support in the development of its students.

This is in fulfilment of a mandate of the Educational Quality Improvement Project, better known as EQuIP. It is a project of the Ministry of Education, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.

We have details in this report:

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Educational Quality Improvement Project

– Advertisement –