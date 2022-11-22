WATCH: Video outline of fatal shooting of man by soldier in Southside
The scene after the fatal shooting in Southside, Central Kingston on Monday afternoon.
A video has emerged with some outline of the physical circumstances under which a man, so far known only as ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste, was fatally shot by a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier in Southside, Central Kingston on Monday afternoon.
Unconfirmed reports had suggested that the man had attempted to move a security barrier, and subsequently got into an altercation with a soldier.
It was further suggested that the man was shot during the altercation.
Watch the snippet of the video below showing the moments before the man was shot.
