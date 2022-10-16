– Advertisement –

Work will soon commence on the Sir Julian Hunte Highway, formerly the Castries-Gros Islet Highway reconstruction very soon.

This disclosure was made by Senior Minister and Minister with responsibility for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal, Hon. Stephenson King.

Miguel Fevrier of the Department of Infrastructure provides the details in the following report.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure

– Advertisement –