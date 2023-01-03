Water Authority-Cayman is advising customers on Sand Point Road (in the Cayman Kai area) of a planned service interruption in the area today, Tuesday, 3 January 2023, between 9:00am and 2:00pm.

According to the Water Authority, the interruption facilitates ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.