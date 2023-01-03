Water Authority advises of disruption in Cayman Kai today (Jan 3) Loop Cayman Islands
Police arrest juvenile for robbery and 21-year-old for assisting him
Men arrested after multiple knife wounding incident in West Bay
Water Authority advises of disruption in Cayman Kai today (Jan 3)
Chloe Powery-Doxey is off to the Miss Universe pageant
Health Ministry says it did not issue advisory on COVID XBB variant
Man in critical condition with multiple wounds after bar altercation
Two hospitalized after collision with garbage truck on NYE
Police doing random vehicle checks/stops for DUI this NYE weekend
EventPro sues local entertainers for copying tickets and documents
Water Authority-Cayman is advising customers on Sand Point Road (in the Cayman Kai area) of a planned service interruption in the area today, Tuesday, 3 January 2023, between 9:00am and 2:00pm.
According to the Water Authority, the interruption facilitates ongoing infrastructure work in the area.
The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.