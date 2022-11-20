Water Authority disconnection notice for November 21
Road users ask for explanation for Pirates Fest road closures
Police arrest man on suspicion of leaving scene of cyclist collision
Masked men, one armed with an axe, commit robbery on N Church St
SEC questions American CryptoFed about omission of material info
Sustainable Cayman blog featured in UK #Action4Nature campaign
Judge grants company leave to appeal 299k in CIMA fines
Pirates Week road closures this weekend, Nov 17 to 20
Coast Guard stops vessel, three men arrested for cocaine importation
Man arrested for suspicion of attempted murder and unlicensed firearm
Water Authority is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, November 21, 2022 and will affect Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Road and central George Town.
If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past due balance, Water Authority is encouraging you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4.
Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, or who are experiencing personal hardships and require financial assistance as a result.
If you know that you are not going to be able to pay your entire bill on time, please contact the Customer Service Department via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.
Otherwise, services may be disconnected.
More From
Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said the time has come for action to be taken on improving connectivity between Caribbean countries and territories.
Speaking at last evening’s Trinidad and
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) previously reported that a female cyclist was knocked off her bicycle by a vehicle on Esterley Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of Tanager Way. Th
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 10:00pm on November 18, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a robbery at a restaurant on Nor
Traffic congestion, believed to be caused by roads being blocked in George Town to accommodate Pirates Fest activities, resulted in delays for members of the public trying to make their way home or fo
According to a judgment delivered by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council on November 17, 2022, Jack Warner, a politician, businessman and former Vice President of F?d?ration Internationale de
With the closing of #COP27 in Egypt and the focus this week talking about threats from deforestation and the resulting loss of biodiversity, Sustainable Cayman joins the call for business leaders and