Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Water leak detection work to continue in Cayman Kai for a few days

Fines for selling “numbers” to increase to $2,500 fine or imprisonment

Seafarers to be honoured during district tours

WANTED: Have you seen these men?

Macys.com

Police investigate hit-and-run as female cyclist is struck down

Parliament to make it harder to convict MPs for abuse of public office

Watch out for perps stealing motor vehicle registration plates

Senior Execs being removed from OfReg board under proposed changes

Road closed for Pirates Festival preparations

Public Health Dept confirms “no outbreak of dengue in Cayman Brac”

Saturday Nov 12

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

46 minutes ago

Water Authority-Cayman has now issued an update, indicating that leak detection work will continue in the Cayman Kai area from November 15 to 18, between 8:00am and 2:00pm.

As per the original advisory, such work will impact customers on the following roads:

Sand Point RoadSancola CloseWater Cay Road (from the Sand Point intersection)Finger Cay RoadCamp DriveKaibo Crescent

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Water leak detection work to continue in Cayman Kai for a few days

Cayman News

Fines for selling “numbers” to increase to $2,500 fine or imprisonment

Entertainment

Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66

More From

Caribbean News

How a cabbie ran into trouble to stop a woman from taking her own life

The passenger recently thanked him

Cayman News

Parliament to make it harder to convict MPs for abuse of public office

According to a new Bill seeking to amend the Anti-Corruption Act (the “Act”), it is proposed that it become more difficult to prove that a person is guilty of abuse of public office. This is acc

Cayman News

Powery-Doxey to represent Cayman at the Miss Universe Pageant in USA

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee has announced that the 1st Runner Up in the 2022 pageant, Chloe Powery-Doxey has been selected as the alternate who will represent the Cayman Islands at the

Cayman News

Senior Execs being removed from OfReg board under proposed changes

According to draft legislation published in a Legislation Gazette dated November 7, 2022, Parliament will be considering changes to the way the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) is run

Cayman News

Road closed for Pirates Festival preparations

The RCIPS is advising the public that the northbound lane on Seafarers Way is closed, with traffic diverted onto Goring Avenue.

The closure is to facilitate preparations for the Pirates Festiv

Cayman News

Police investigate hit-and-run as female cyclist is struck down

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 6:10am on Wednesday, November 9, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a collision involving a

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR