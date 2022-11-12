Water Authority-Cayman has now issued an update, indicating that leak detection work will continue in the Cayman Kai area from November 15 to 18, between 8:00am and 2:00pm.

As per the original advisory, such work will impact customers on the following roads:

Sand Point RoadSancola CloseWater Cay Road (from the Sand Point intersection)Finger Cay RoadCamp DriveKaibo Crescent

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.