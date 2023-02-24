The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported that shortly after 9:30am on Tuesday, February 21, officers responded to Channel Road in Cayman Brac, where it was reported that a man who was diving near the location had experienced difficulties and was taken ashore.

Officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service attended the location and performed first aid on a man before medical personnel from the Faith Hospital arrived and took over his care. A short time later, the attending doctor pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The man was a 75-year-old visitor from the United States.