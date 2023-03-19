Court says wife forged husband’s signature to sell marital property
Securities and Exchange Commission charges cannabis company with fraud
Tyson is new chairperson of Miss Cayman Islands Universe committee
Residents of West Bay Central form Interim WBC district council
Water service disconnection notice for March 20
DJ to do community service after stabbing bar customer several times
Health City opens new Radiation Oncology Centre in Camana Bay
Simpson Group pledges $1 million to R3 Foundation
Digicel donates 1-yr free service, cash to local charities YMCA, NCVO
Water Authority Cayman is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, March 20, and will affect Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Road, and central George Town.
If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past-due balance, Water Authority encourages you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4.
Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, are experiencing personal hardships, and require financial assistance.
If you know that you will not be able to pay your entire bill on time, please get in touch with the Customer Service Department via email at in**@wa************.ky or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.
Otherwise, services may be disconnected.
More From
Husband to recoup half of property proceeds added back to marital assets in divorce proceedings
Court said DJ must do an anger management programme, community service and pay victim’s hospital bill
MP Katherine Ebanks-Wilks announced on her social media page that an Interim Constituency Council for West Bay Central (“Interim WBC Council”) has now been established following a meeting with re
Water Authority Cayman is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, March 20, and will affect Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Road
Discussion included the Port Zeus Project planned for Cayman Brac and the Waterfront Tourism Experience Project
Philanthropy and purposeful giving, are indeed at the heart of Digicel Cayman’s operations.
Digicel Cayman endeavours to continually give back and invest in the community in order to support positi