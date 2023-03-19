Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Water Authority Cayman is advising members of the public that the next set of disconnections will occur on Monday, March 20, and will affect Cayman Brac, Industrial Park, Windsor Park, Crewe Road, and central George Town.

If you are a customer in one of these areas and have a past-due balance, Water Authority encourages you to pay your bill online using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4vhvtaa4.

Customers are also reminded that the Water Authority offers payment agreements to customers who have had a leak, are facing an unexpectedly high bill, are experiencing personal hardships, and require financial assistance.

If you know that you will not be able to pay your entire bill on time, please get in touch with the Customer Service Department via email at in**@wa************.ky or by telephone at 949-0094 at your earliest convenience before the payment due date to discuss the possibility of a payment agreement.

Otherwise, services may be disconnected.

