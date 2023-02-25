Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Water Authority-Cayman would like to advise customers along Poindexter Road of a planned service interruption on Sunday, February 26, between 1:00am and 5:00am to facilitate infrastructure work in the area.

The service interruption will impact customers on Poindexter Road, from Rex Crighton Boulevard to Patrick’s Island Entrance Gate (East).

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

