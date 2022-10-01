Police in Regional Division Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are investigating the alleged murder of a woman, whose body was found in her La Grange, West Bank Demerara, home on Friday.

Dead is 33-year-old Nirmala Sukhai, a labourer of lot 35 Factory Dam, La Grange, WBD.

According to the police, the woman was killed sometime between Thursday, September 29, 2022 about 23:00h and Friday, September 30, 2022 about 16:00h at her home.

Reports are that Nirmala resided alone in a flat, two-bedroom concrete house measuring about 20×30 feet.

On Friday at about 16:00h, Nirmala’s body was discovered by her 54-year-old mother, who went to go visit her daughter’s home.

“The woman discovered her daughter’s lifeless body in the house, lying face down on her bed. A report was then made at La Grange Police Station and a probe was launched by the Police. Several persons were questioned,” the police said.

Nirmala’s body was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where it was formerly pronounced dead on arrival.

It was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home. Investigations continue.