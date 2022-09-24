The deceased mangled vehicle (L) and the vehicle of the teacher (R) currently in custody

The Guyana Police Force said that the driver of the second vehicle involved in this morning’s collision on the West Coast Berbice Public Road that left a taxi driver dead has been taken into custody.

At about 04:30h today, Salim Yusuf, a 30-year-old taxi driver of Bennett Dam, D’Edward Village, WCB, was killed on impact after his motorcar (#PTT 9357) collided with another car (#PYY 3603) on the D’Edward Public Road.

Dead Salim Yusuf

Police say that the #PYY 3603 was being driven by Colin Bynoe, a 33-year-old teacher of Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice, who was reportedly speeding.

“Enquiries disclosed that motor vehicle #PTT 9357 was proceeding west along the southern drive lane on the said road while motor vehicle #PYY 3603 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane at a fast rate. The driver of motor car #PYY 3603 lost control and collided into the right side of motor car #PTT 9357 on the southern drive lane,” the police said.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles received extensive damage.

Yusuf was severely injured and was taken out of his wrecked car in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens. He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was taken to Anthony’s Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Meanwhile, investigators have since obtained CCTV footage of the area.

Additionally, Bynoe is currently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.