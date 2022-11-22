– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet asserting that everyone is vulnerable has expressed condolences to the family of Nurse Keziah Wilson, who died on Tuesday morning after being shot in her vehicle at Goodlands, Castries.

“We are in an environment of violence. It is very sad,” the former Prime Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a House of Assembly meeting.

” I understand she was picking up her daughter. It was very traumatic for all of us, and it brings it very close to home because all of us are vulnerable in this society,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader observed.

” And what is more frightening is that this government does not seem to have any answers for it. They are just constantly throwing up their hands in the air,” Chastanet declared.

According to Chastanet, the Philip J. Pierre administration deals with every crisis similarly.

“It’s always somebody else’s fault. It’s not their responsibility,” Chastanet said.

However, Chastanet indicated that people expect those in government to act.

And he referred to his former administration’s track record.

“We kept track of ten serious criminal activities, and we were making inroads on all of them. Sadly, the murder rate was not one of them. But we felt that if we could bring down the rate of crime in general in Saint Lucia, we would eventually start solving the problem of the murders,” Chastanet told reporters.

But he said the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration seems to have given up on all such policies.

“Sadly, we are being asked to fend for ourselves, and that is a very sad day for Saint Lucia,” the Micoud South MP lamented.

According to the police, 38-year-old Goodlands resident Keziah Wilson sustained a head wound and was pronounced dead on arrival at the OKEU Hospital.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has requested anyone with information regarding the latest homicide to contact the Major Crime Unit at 456-3754 or the Crime Hotline at 555, for anonymous reporting.

Saint Lucia has recorded 63 homicides this year.

